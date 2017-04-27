BRIEF-Moneta confirms target of CET1 ratio at 15.5 percent
* says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent
April 27 SEB AB
* Says Joachim Alpen has been named head of division Large Corporates & Financial Institutions
* Says David Teare has been named head of division Life & Investment Management
* Says Magnus Agustsson, has been appointed new CRO and member of group executive committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and sold.
June 15 MetLife Inc shareholders have approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would make it easier for shareholders to call special meetings, the company said in a filing on Thursday.