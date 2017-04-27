April 27 SEB SA:

* Q1 sales EUR 1.53 billion ($1.66 billion) versus EUR 1.12 billion year ago

* Q1 is not representative of FY and thus should not be extrapolated to the coming months, but the quality of the performances recorded at end-march bodes well for the future

At March 31, 2017, net financial debt stood at 1,902 million euros, down 117 million euros on end-December 2016