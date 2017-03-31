March 31 Smart Employee Benefits Inc:

* SEB reports fourth quarter and full year results

* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - revenue from continuing operations for Q4 increased 94.4pct from $12.5 million to $24.3 million

* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - is expected by 2019 non-cash amortization costs will no longer be a material negative impact on earnings

* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - continued organic growth is expected in fiscal 2017

* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - corporate costs are declining and expected to decline further in fiscal 2017 as a % of revenue

* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - SEB consolidated is well positioned for growth in both revenue and cash flow in fiscal 2017