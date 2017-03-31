March 31 Smart Employee Benefits Inc:
* SEB reports fourth quarter and full year results
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - revenue from continuing
operations for Q4 increased 94.4pct from $12.5 million to $24.3
million
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - is expected by 2019 non-cash
amortization costs will no longer be a material negative impact
on earnings
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - continued organic growth is
expected in fiscal 2017
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - corporate costs are
declining and expected to decline further in fiscal 2017 as a %
of revenue
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - SEB consolidated is well
positioned for growth in both revenue and cash flow in fiscal
2017
