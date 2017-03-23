BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics updates on phase 2 clinical trial results
* Positive Belmont phase 2 trial results published in dermatologic surgery
March 23 SEC Files Lawsuit Accusing Two Israeli Residents Of Insider Trading Ahead Of Intel's
* Agreement to buy Mobileye - court filing
* SEC says Ariel Darvasi, Amir Waldman conducted "remarkably timed" purchases that resulted in more than $4.9 million realized, unrealized profits
* SEC says defendants were connected to Mobileye insiders through Hebrew University of Jerusalem
* SEC says the university developed Mobileye technology and produced numerous current directors and officers at the company
* SEC says Darvasi, a genetics professor, made about $427,000 of profit, while Waldman, an engineer, made about $4.5 million profit
* SEC wins temporary freeze over assets belonging to defendants in two brokerage accounts - court order Further company coverage:
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
* Moleculin announces intent to expand annamycin planned clinical trial to include sites in Poland