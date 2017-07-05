BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
July 5 SECITS HOLDING AB
* SECITS HAS DECIDED TO ACQUIRE MKS SVERIGE AB
* PURCHASE PRICE IS DEPENDENT ON MKS RESULTS IN 2017, AND HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO SIX TIMES MKS EBIT RESULT FOR THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: