May 22 Secom Joshinetsu Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to fully buy its 61.7 percent owned Niigata-based security service unit via stock swap, on July 1

* One share of the unit's stock will be exchanged with 68 shares of co's stock

* 61,200 shares of co's stock will be exchanged

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MKUltl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)