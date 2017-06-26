BRIEF-Melior provides update on progress of strategic plan
* Melior provides update on progress of strategic plan and agrees to amend loan facility
June 26 Second Sight Medical Products Inc
* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - On June 20, 2017, Thomas B. Miller, CFO notified company he was submitting his resignation as Chief Financial Officer
* Second Sight Medical Products - Miller agreed to remain in his current role until co announces Q2 results and files form 10-Q for period ending June 30, 2017
* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - Company has commenced an executive search to identify a suitable replacement for role Source text: [bit.ly/2rT47k2] Further company coverage:
* Melior provides update on progress of strategic plan and agrees to amend loan facility
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Cencosud S.A. announces cash tender offers for up to U.S. $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of certain of its outstanding debt securities