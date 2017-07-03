UPDATE 3-Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
July 3 Second Sight Medical Products Inc
* Second sight announces expansion of medicare coverage for argus ii retinal prosthesis system to 11 additional states and the district of columbia
* Second sight medical products inc - argus ii can now be covered in seven of 12 medicare administrative contractor jurisdictions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
WASHINGTON, July 4 The U.S. government has sought to intervene in Apple's appeal against an EU order to pay back up to 13 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in taxes to Ireland, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Ride-hailing app has been hit by management upheaval (Adds comment from professor)