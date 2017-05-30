BRIEF-Nuvectra enters second amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
May 30 Sectra AB
* Q4 order bookings amounted to SEK 349.6 million (447.8).
* Q4 net sales totaled SEK 340.8 million (315.1), up 8.2%. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, sales increased 6.6%.
* Q4 operating profit rose 29.0% to SEK 74.8 million (58.0)
* Says have decided to propose to annual general meeting (AGM) that SEK 4.50 per share be distributed to shareholders through a share redemption program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.