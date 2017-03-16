March 16 Secunet Security Networks AG:

* 2016 annual financial statement, profit distribution and forecast

* In 2016 financial year, secunet group revenue increased by 27%, from 91.1 million euros in previous year to 115.7 million euros ($124.20 million)

* FY EBIT increased by 59% compared to previous year, rising from 8.6 million euros to 13.7 million euros

* Group net income of 9.2 million euros in 2016 financial year, corresponding to an increase of 3.1 million euros or 51% compared to previous year (6.1 million euros)

* Dividend of 0.58 euros per share

* Expects a moderate decline in EBIT for 2017 financial year compared to previous year, as well as a slightly lower EBIT margin