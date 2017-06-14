June 14 SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG RAISES ITS FORECAST FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

SURGE IN ORDERS FROM DEFENCE SECTOR HAS NOW PROMPTED BOARD OF MANAGEMENT TO PROJECT HIGHER REVENUE OF AROUND 130 MILLION EUROS WITH EBIT OF AROUND 18 MILLION EUROS FOR 2017