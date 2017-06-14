Nigerian stocks fall for second day as sentiment turns
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
June 14 SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG:
* DGAP-ADHOC: SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG RAISES ITS FORECAST FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
* SURGE IN ORDERS FROM DEFENCE SECTOR HAS NOW PROMPTED BOARD OF MANAGEMENT TO PROJECT HIGHER REVENUE OF AROUND 130 MILLION EUROS WITH EBIT OF AROUND 18 MILLION EUROS FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* SIGNS A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT WORTH US $19.5 MILLION WITH DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF ALGERIA FOR PROCUREMENT AND DELIVERY OF VARIOUS COMMUNICATION DEVICES AND TRANSFER OF THE RELATED TECHNOLOGY
COLOMBO, June 22 Sri Lankan shares fell on Thursday in low turnover, retreating from a 17-month closing high, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy review.