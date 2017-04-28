Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA :
* FY adjusted EBITDA 11.4 million euros ($12.5 million) versus 9.2 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 6.9 million euros versus 790,700 euros year ago
* FY net sales 55.5 million euros versus 59.0 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2pt7P5H
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement