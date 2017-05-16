BRIEF-Caxton to dispose of 50.72 pct of Moneyweb
June 19 Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd:
May 16 Secura Group Ltd
* Has entered into a subscription and shareholders' agreement with Custodio Pte. Ltd. and Custodio Technologies Pte. Ltd
* Agreement to subscribe for 200 new ordinary shares in CTPL for a cash consideration of US$4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd:
* Says to re-appoint Ramakrishna Prasad Kondapalli as managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies, Troila Technology