March 1 Secure Energy Services Inc:
* Secure Energy Services announces fourth quarter adjusted
EBITDA of $33 million and year end 2016 results
* Secure Energy Services Inc - secure also announced today
that it intends to suspend its dividend reinvestment plan
* Secure Energy Services Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.63
* Secure Energy Services Inc - "2016 was another challenging
year for oil and gas industry"
* Secure Energy Services Inc -anticipates 2017 capital
spending of approximately $50 million
* Secure Energy Services Inc - secure anticipates 2017
capital spending of approximately $50 million primarily focused
in PRD
* Secure Energy Services Inc - continue to evaluate and
assess further acquisition opportunities and/or partnership
opportunities
