BRIEF-Shenzhen Kingdom Sci-tech gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
July 4 Seec Media Group Ltd:
* Expected to record a substantial loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2017
* Expected result due to unrealised fair value losses & realised losses on held-for-trading investments in equity securities listed in HK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 43.56-66.23 percent y/y at 190-220 million yuan ($27.95-$32.36 million)
DUBAI, July 5 Qatar faces further isolation and possible expulsion from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) if its response to a list of demands made nearly two weeks ago is not satisfactory, state-backed Gulf media said on Wednesday.