March 10 Segro Plc

* Acquired the 50 per cent interest in the Airport Property Partnership joint venture

* Deal for GBP 365 million

* Deal funded with a combination of GBP 216 million of cash and the disposal of GBP 149 million of assets to Aviva Group entities