BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Segro Plc
* Acquired the 50 per cent interest in the Airport Property Partnership joint venture
* Deal for GBP 365 million
* Acquired the 50 per cent interest for GBP 365 million
* Deal funded with a combination of GBP 216 million of cash and the disposal of GBP 149 million of assets to Aviva Group entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: