BRIEF-Raiffeisen says Erwin Hameseder new head of supervisory board
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
May 31 Segro Plc:
* Redemption of 200 mln stg 5.50 per cent notes due 2018 will be redeemed at redemption amount of 210,364,000 stg
* Together with accrued interest, amount represents a premium of approximately 10 million stg above nominal value of notes
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
* Yin Liang resigned from positions of executive director and senior deputy managing director of company