May 16Seiko Corp

* Says it resolves to acquire 690 shares (69 percent stake) of nippon-kikai-shoji, which is mainly engaged in sales of packaging machine and packaging machine plant

* Says it will raise voting power in nippon-kikai-shoji to 82 percent (820 shares) from 13 percent (130 shares)

* Says transaction effective May 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yQsUCu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)