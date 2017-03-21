UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Sejin Electron Inc :
* Says it will issue second series unregistered private convertible bonds to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for investment
* Says maturity date is April 7, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent
* Conversion price is 1,131 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/U3TcJ9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources