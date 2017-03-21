March 21 Sejin Electron Inc :

* Says it will issue second series unregistered private convertible bonds to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for investment

* Says maturity date is April 7, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent

* Conversion price is 1,131 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

