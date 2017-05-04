BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 4 Select Bancorp Inc
* Select bancorp reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Select bancorp inc - qtrly net interest income $8.1 million versus $7.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
BERLIN, June 19 German prosecutors have asked for far-right politician Frauke Petry's parliamentary immunity to be lifted in a case relating to allegations that she lied to election officials about her Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's finances.