BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 Select Comfort Corp-
* Select Comfort announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 sales $394 million versus I/B/E/S view $370.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.25 to $1.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Select Comfort Corp -company anticipates 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.