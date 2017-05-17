UPDATE 3-EQT to pay $6.7 bln for Rice, creating biggest U.S. natgas producer
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)
May 17 Select Energy Services Inc
* Select Energy Services reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $99.9 million versus $78.8 million
* Qtrly class A basic & diluted loss per share $ 0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)
* Acacia research corp - co's subsidiaries entered into an agreement with vizio, inc - sec filing
* Boeing highlights analytics capability with customer orders, new name