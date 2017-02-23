Feb 23 Select Medical Holdings Corp-
* Select Medical Holdings Corporation announces results for
fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $1.046 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05
billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.73 to $0.91
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion
* Select medical holdings - reaffirms its 2017 business
outlook for net operating revenues, adjusted ebitda and fully
diluted income per common share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $4.48
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
