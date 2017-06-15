PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 15 Selecta Biosciences Inc
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
* Sel-212 generally well tolerated
* Reduced rate of gout flares with sel-212
* Selecta Biosciences - majority of patients in minimum effective dose group in study maintained sua control following three monthly injections of sel-212
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - in relation to sel-212, there have been total of eight serious adverse events reported in trial through june 12, 2017
* Selecta Biosciences - to initiate phase 3 program for sel-212 in 2018 following further dialogue with u.s. Food and drug administration
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - one additional sae, cholecystitis, was determined to not be related to study drug
* Selecta Biosciences Inc - all of saes related to sel-212 study were successfully treated and resolved without further issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Transportation Committee on Wednesday proposed legislation to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system and make other aviation changes, but it faces an uncertain future in Congress.
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. financial regulators could ease rules that keep taxpayer-backed banks out of some risky investments, according to testimony released on Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing.