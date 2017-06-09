BRIEF-Clearford says shareholders re-elected 5 incumbent directors included on ballot
* Clearford announces results of shareholder vote and new strategic acquisition business plan
June 9 Spark Therapeutics Inc:
* Selecta Biosciences-on june 5,notified Spark Therapeutics, license agreement would terminate as Spark had not made may 2017 license payment by may 31 Source text - bit.ly/2s5TPQy Further company coverage:
* Clearford announces results of shareholder vote and new strategic acquisition business plan
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding
* Says french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: