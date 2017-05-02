BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Selecta Biosciences Inc
* Selecta biosciences obtains license for recombinant immunotoxin lmb-100 from national cancer institute (nci) for pancreatic cancer, mesothelioma and other cancers
* Selecta biosciences inc - under terms of license agreement, nci will receive an upfront payment of $50,000 from selecta
* Selecta biosciences-nci entitled upto $9.25 million for milestones, low single-digit royalties on worldwide annual sales of any resulting commercialized treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results