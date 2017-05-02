May 2 Selecta Biosciences Inc

* Selecta biosciences obtains license for recombinant immunotoxin lmb-100 from national cancer institute (nci) for pancreatic cancer, mesothelioma and other cancers

* Selecta biosciences inc - under terms of license agreement, nci will receive an upfront payment of $50,000 from selecta

* Selecta biosciences-nci entitled upto $9.25 million for milestones, low single-digit royalties on worldwide annual sales of any resulting commercialized treatment