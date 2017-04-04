April 4 Selectcore Ltd

* Selectcore announces private placement financing and granting of options

* Announce a non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to $2 million

* Offering is anticipated to be structured as best efforts private placement comprised of 13.3 million units of Co at a price of $0.15 per unit

* Proceeds from offering will be used for retirement of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: