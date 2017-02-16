BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
Feb 16 Selectirente SA:
* FY net income 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
* FY gross rental revenue 15.2 million euros, up 5.1 percent compared to FY 2015
* At Dec 31, 2016, net asset value per share stands at 92.12 euros, inclusive of rights, compared to 82.48 euros at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.