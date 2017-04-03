April 3 Selvaag Bolig Asa

* Sold 238 homes during Q1 of 2017 with a total value of NOK 1,284 million ($149.68 million). Average price per home sold was NOK 5.4 million, compared with NOK 3.9 million during same period of last year

* Number of homes sold was down from Q1 of 2016 because we had no major sales starts during first three months

* Not including joint ventures selvaag bolig sold 190 homes with a total value of NOK 984 million during q1

* Company began construction of 186 units, completed 63 and delivered 85 to buyer. It had 1,479 homes under construction at 31 march and 32 completed units which remained unsold

* Net sales in q1 of 2016 came to 280 homes with an overall value of NOK 1.1 billion. Gross sales during period amounted to 294 homes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5784 Norwegian crowns)