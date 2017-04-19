BRIEF-TG Therapeutics provides additional data from early-stage cancer drug study
* Tg therapeutics - triple combination of tg-1101, tgr-1202 and bendamustine was generally well-tolerated with only gr 3/4 event >10% being neutropenia
April 19 Selvita SA:
* FY 2016 net profit 2.7 million zlotys ($684,289) versus 6.3 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2016 operating revenue 66.7 million zlotys versus 56.1 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9457 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene