* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel
March 28 Selvita SA:
* Signs with Berlin-Chemie AG from Menarini Group license agreement concerning compound SEL24
* Under the agreement Menarini Group gets exclusive rights to research, develop and commercialization of SEL24 in the whole world
* Deal is worth at maximum 379.1 million zlotys ($96.89 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9125 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised patients
June 14 At least three people were injured, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting on Wednesday at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco, local media reported.