* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 SEMAFO Inc:
* SEMAFO Inc says revises 2017 guidance
* SEMAFO Inc - during Q1 of 2017, Mana Mine produced 55,400 ounces of gold
* SEMAFO Inc says have adjusted 2017 guidance to between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold
* SEMAFO Inc - have adjusted 2017 guidance to between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold, at a total cash costof between $685 and $715 per ounce
* SEMAFO Inc - reduction of 25,000 ounces of 2017 production guidance projected to have minimal impact on 2017 budgeted cash flow
* SEMAFO Inc - second-quarter production is expected to reach approximately 45,000 ounces of gold for mana mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.