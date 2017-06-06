June 6 SemGroup Corp:
* SemGroup announces agreement to acquire Houston fuel oil
terminal company
* SemGroup Corp says SemGroup is reaffirming its previously
announced 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance of between $270 million
and $310 million
* SemGroup - the first payment will be $1.5 billion at
closing
* SemGroup - assuming an early Q3 close, management expects
hfotco to contribute between $60 million and $65 million of
additional adjusted EBITDA during 2017
* SemGroup Corp says management anticipates HFOTCO 2018
adjusted ebitda of $135 million to $145 million growing to $180
million to $190 million in 2019
* Semgroup corp - management expects to increase capital
expenditures from $500 million to $575 million in 2017
* Semgroup - first payment including the assumption of an
estimated $785 million of existing hfotco debt
* Semgroup - first payment includes issuance of between $300
million to $400 million in common shares, at co's election, to
alinda at $32.30 per share
* Semgroup - the remainder of the initial payment will be
funded in cash from semgroup’s revolving credit facility
* Semgroup corp says in december 2017, management expects to
recommend to the board of directors a dividend increase of 10
percent on an annualized basis
* Semgroup - including projects to be placed into service in
2018, 2019, sees hfotco 2018 adjusted ebitda of $135 million -
$145 million, growing to $180-$190 million in 2019
* Semgroup corp says semgroup is raising its targeted
dividend cagr from 8 percent to 10 percent through 2020
