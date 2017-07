July 20 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

* SMIC-connected Transaction - Capital Contribution To A Joint Venture

* Co, China Ic Fund, Sino Ic Capital, and 13 independent third parties agreed to amend previous jv agreement

* Agreed to raise its capital contribution obligation towards jv co as contained in previous JVA from RMB0.60 billion to RMB0.80 billion