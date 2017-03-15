March 15 Semperit Holding AG:

* Semperit and Sri Trang finalise termination of almost all joint venture activities

* Semperit received a one-time compensation payment of $167.5 million before taxes and dividend payment of c. $51 million before taxes from former JV SSC Source text - bit.ly/2n9EBbg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)