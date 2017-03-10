March 10 Semperit Holding AG:

* FY revenue at 852.4 million euros ($903.12 million) (-6.8 percent) below prior-year's level

* FY earnings after tax amounted to -8.8 million euros and earnings per share to -0.43 euro

* Management board will propose a dividend of 0.70 euro per share (2015: 1.20 euro per share) for 2016 to annual general meeting

* FY adjusted EBIT at 49.0 million euros also showed a downward trend compared to previous year at 66.7 million euros

* For 2017, expects a largely stable sales development with good capacity utilisation and positive one-off effects on earnings in connection with joint venture transaction

* Continues to expect a cash inflow from joint venture transaction of around $200 million (around 187 million euros) before taxes

* Strategic orientation will remain unchanged in 2017

* Adjusted EBIT (without one-off effects from joint venture transaction) for financial year 2017 will be below adjusted EBIT of 2016 (49 million euros)

* Capital expenditures (CAPEX) of around 80 million - 90 million euros (2016: 65 million euros) have been planned for 2017