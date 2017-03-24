UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
March 24 Sempra Energy
* CEO Debra L Reed's 2016 total compensation was $18.8 million versus. $16.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mXUUE6) Further company coverage:
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 it suspected some of its vehicles had at least one "defeat device" which improperly bypassed emissions controls, emails disclosed under a public records request on Friday show.
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.