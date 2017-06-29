BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Semtech Corp:
* Semtech announces definitive agreement to acquire AptoVision
* Semtech Corp says deal expected to be neutral to Semtech's FY 2018 non-gaap earnings and accretive to FY 2019 non-gaap earnings
* Semtech Corp - deal expected to be neutral to Semtech's FY 2018 non-gaap earnings and accretive to FY 2019 non-gaap earnings
* Purchase price of approximately $28 million and contingent consideration of up to $47 million based on future financial goals
* Semtech Corp - deal has additional contingent consideration of up to $47 million subject to achieving certain future financial goals
* Semtech Corp says semtech does not expect acquisition to have any material impact to financial outlook for its Q2 of fiscal year 2018
* Semtech Corp - Semtech expects to fund purchase price using its current cash assets
* Semtech Corp says AptoVision's CEO, Kamran Ahmed, will join Semtech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
* Roche, others expanding into digital devices (Adds details about push to connect medical devices)