March 8 Semtech Corp
* Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Sees Q1 2018 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.20
* Q4 revenue $140 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12
* Sees net sales are expected to be in range of $138.0
million to $146.0 million for Q1 2018
* Sees Q1 2018 gross margin is expected to be in range of
58.6% to 59.7%
* Sees Q1 net sales are expected to be in range of $138.0
million to $146.0 million
* Sees Q1 2018 capital expenditures are expected to be
approximately $10.0 million
* Q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per diluted share are expected
to be in range of $0.39 to $0.43
* Says Q1 2018 non-gaap net sales are expected to be in
range of $142.0 million to $150.0 million
