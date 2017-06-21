Sailing-Umpires keep America's Cup on even keel with "UmpApp"
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 23 America's Cup racing is fast, furious and dangerous.
June 21 Senator Minerals Inc
* Senator Minerals confirms 2017 exploration plans and financing
* Company anticipates commencing work on project on July 15, 2017
* Senator Minerals - has entered into an agreement with an arm's-length vendor to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in Patterson north east uranium project
* Senator Minerals - while exploration work is ongoing, co is continuing with offering of common shares at a price of $1 per share on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 23 America's Cup racing is fast, furious and dangerous.
LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - The European Central Bank has called for greater legal powers over central counterparty clearinghouses operating from third-country regimes, echoing support for European Commission proposals that could require the most systemically important CCPs to relocate in the EU.
June 23 Financial services provider State Street Corp said on Friday it appointed Steve Cook as senior vice president within its U.S. investment services business.