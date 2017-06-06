BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Senator Minerals Inc:
* Senator Minerals enter into standstill agreement with respect to Carter Lake Uranium Project
* Senator Minerals Inc - Gunnar minerals has agreed that co will have exclusive right to acquire a controlling interest in Carter Lake Uranium Project
* Senator Minerals Inc - standstill allows co to continue to move forward with due diligence on project with a view to completing acquisition in near term
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources