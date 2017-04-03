BRIEF-Lightinthebox Holding Co's Q1 revenue $72.7 million
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Senator Minerals Inc:
* Senator Minerals Inc- applied for permits for its phase 1 work program for its PNE uranium project, located in Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argan Inc says independent directors and compensation committee urge stockholders to vote for say on pay proposal - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).