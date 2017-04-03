April 3 Seneca Foods Corp:
* Seneca Foods Corporation acquires the remaining 50pct of
Truitt Bros Inc
* Seneca Foods Corp - David Truitt and existing management
team will continue to operate TBI business after transaction
* Seneca Foods Corp - with the transaction company will now
own 100pct of TBI which they will retain as a wholly owned
subsidiary
* Seneca Foods Corp - effective date of transaction is
April, 1, 2017
* Seneca Foods Corp - remaining terms of share purchase
agreement are currently not being disclosed
