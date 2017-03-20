BRIEF-Cypressfirst believes Cypress Semiconductor's board needs further change
* Cypressfirst says it continues to believe that Cypress Semiconductor board needs further change - SEC filing
March 20 Senkron Guvenlik:
* Public tender ban that was started in September 2015 and lasted for 18 months has been removed as of March 19
* As of removal date the company will be able to participate public tenders
March 20 Senkron Guvenlik:
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,608.35 times amount on offer
* SecureAuth launches advanced security for Microsoft's office 365