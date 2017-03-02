March 2 Senomyx Inc

* Senomyx announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Sees q1 2017 revenue at least $4.2 million

* Qtrly total revenues

$4.2 million versus $ 6.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $4.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 of 2017 revenues to be at least $4.2 million, of which at least $2.4 million are commercial revenues

* Sees q1 of 2017 net loss not to exceed $3.7 million or $0.08 per share

* Senomyx inc - for q1 of 2017, company expects net loss not to exceed $3.7 million or $0.08 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: