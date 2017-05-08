BRIEF-Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 trial of vadastuximab talirine
* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia
May 8 SENSODETECT AB:
* SAID MONDAY SENSODETECT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH HEALTHCARE CLINIC IN SKÅNE
* THE VALUE OF THE CONTRACT IS ESTIMATED AT BETWEEN SEK 150,000 - 500,000 FROM THE FIRST YEAR AND THEN DECIDED BY THE GROWTH OF THE COMPANY YEAR ON YEAR
Source text: bit.ly/2pmqNqV
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia
* Board has declared a special dividend of hk14.94 cents per share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper