July 3 SENSORION SA:

* SENSORION AMENDS EXISTING CONVERTIBLE NOTES PROGRAM UNDER MORE FAVORABLE TERMS WITH €10 MILLION IN FINANCING

* FINANCING TO BE UTILIZED TO FUND ONGOING PHASE 2 TRIAL OF SENS-111 IN ACUTE UNILATERAL VESTIBULAR DYSFUNCTION

* FINANCING TO BE UTILIZED TO FUND INITIATION OF PHASE 2 STUDY OF SENS-401

* AMENDED ITS EXISTING CONVERTIBLE NOTES PROGRAM WITH YORKVILLE ADVISORS GLOBAL, LP, A US INVESTMENT MANAGER