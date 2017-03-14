EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 14 Sensorion SA:
* Fy operating income 1.8 million euros ($1.91 million) versus 1.3 million eurosyear ago
* Fy operating loss 8.4 million euros versus loss of 4.8 million euros year ago
* Fy net loss 8.8 million euros versus loss of 4.8 million euros year ago
* 2017 outlook: scaling up of portfolio's clinical development
* Cash and cash equivalents at Dec. 31, 2016 of 8.5 million euros, versus 13.9 million euros a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: