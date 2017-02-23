BRIEF-AV Concept Hold says expects to record an increase in FY net profit
* Expected result due to significant increase of more than 25% in company's share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates
Feb 23 Sensys Gatso
* Q4 EBITDA SEK 5.8 million (37.7)
* Q4 order intake SEK 66.6 million (186.4)
* Says in the short term, market outlook for system sales is volatile and uncertain due to global geopolitical changes
* Says low oil prices in combination with the election results in the U.S has caused disturbances, especially for the operations in the Middle East
* Sees increased demand for traffic safety solutions worldwide
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner