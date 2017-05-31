BRIEF-Cinven, Bain say offered 45.30 pct of Stada shares as deadline nears
* Say Have Been Offered 45.30 Pct Of Shares In Stada as of June 22 at 1030 GMT, ahead of offer running out at midnight
May 31 SENZIME AB (PUBL)
* STARTS A CLINICAL TRIAL WITH CLINISENZ FOR MONITORING OF TISSUE LACTATE LEVELS AFTER SURGERY IN PATIENTS WITH ESOPHAGEAL CANCER
* STUDY HAS BEEN APPROVED BY ETHICS COMMITTEE AND IS EXPECTED TO START IN BEGINNING OF JUNE 2017.
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical juncture on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.
* Merit medical’s embosphere® microspheres receive fda 513(f)(2) (de novo) classification for prostatic artery embolization indication